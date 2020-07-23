The Lord who Delivered Me will Deliver Afia Schwarzenegger One Day — Joyce Dzidzor reacts to Comedienne’s Lewd Video

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has reacted to the obscene video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Joyce, she believes the Lord who delivered her will one day deliver Afia Schwarzenegger too.

The former HIV/AIDS ambassador has since called on believers to keep the comedienne in prayers.

WATCH ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger loses It in Latest Video

She made this known in a post on Facebook on Thursday, moments after Afia‘s video which shows her shankus went viral.

“I know for sure that the Lord who delivered me will surely deliver Afia Schwarzenegger one day . Please let’s keep our sister in prayers🙏🙏🙏,” he posted.

Months back, Joyce Dzidzor was a known figure, sharing controversial contents on social media.

She was reprimanded for such acts by many who also believed she was going through a moment of depression.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

