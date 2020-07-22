Moesha Boduong: I Need an Award as Most Trolled Person on Social Media in Ghana

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has stated that he needs an award as the most trolled person on social media in Ghana.

The actress made this known while asking question about whether anyone has ever felt like quitting social media.

This is what she wrote:

Ever feel like Quitting Social Media? The irony is not lost on me at all, sharing a thought on quitting Social media on a Social Media Platform, Yes I do love Social Media and all its utility to Social Relationships, Brand Positioning and even wealth Creation. BUT On the dark side is a whole other world that makes me wanna delete the apps and drop my phone in a bin sometimes. THE TROLLS (I Need a Special Award for being the Most Trolled Person in Ghana), the Social Pressure, the edited reality (Guilty as charged) and the overbearing overdose of information can have its own impact. I DO NOT THINK I will leave social media any time soon, but on this Monday I just wanted to throw in the Question and spark the Conversation. How do we Use Social Media Profitably and Not let Social Media USE us? Have a Happy Monday. #moeshaboduong #brandinfluencer #socialmedia #mondaymotivation #curvyqueens Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

