PHOTOS: Nicki Minaj flaunts Baby Bump

Nicki Minaj has announced that she is pregnant and expecting a baby soon.

The American rapper effected this move by sharing photos of her baby bump.

According to the ‘Trollz’ rapper, she is very excited about this.

She wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, Nicki Minaj dons a two-piece bikini with jewelries to match.

She also wears a yellow, curly hair while laying in a pink sofa, and vegetation set, in separate photos.

Check her out!









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.