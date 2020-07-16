Rapper Donzy welcomes New Born Twins — PHOTOS

Ghanaian rapper Donzy has announced the birth of his twins.

Real name Elias Ewusi Essel, his babies are of the male and female gender.

According to the ‘Club’ hitmaker, the name of his twins are Ailan Edvin Essel and Aila Estelle Essel.

He has however, not revealed the lucky woman who conceived the lovely twins.

Check Donzy‘s babies out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

