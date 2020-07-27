VIDEO: Fuse ODG sets Image of ‘Jesus Christ’ on Fire | Here’s Why

Fuse ODG has burnt a portrait painting of Jesus, an act deemed by many Christians as blasphemy.

The UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat star embarked on the act as part of his moves he tags the spiritual warfare against paintings of ‘white Jesus’.

According to the ‘Bra Fie’ hitmaker, the ‘white Jesus’ bore the fruit (i.e the Catholic), and which also gave birth to activities like the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade, apartheid in South Africa, and skin bleaching.

He also pronounced that it is not biblical but an idology because if you read the Bible it speaks against it.

Fuse ODG also noted that Africans cannot depend on the oppressors but take our fate into our own hands.

He has since called on Africans to question every aspect of Christianity.

Following his address, he dragged the portrait painting to the shore [at night] and set it on fire.

Watch him take an action below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

