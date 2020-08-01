American Rapper Wale announces New Song with Sarkodie

American rapper Wale has revealed that the world should wait for a collaboration with Sarkodie.

The ‘Wow… That’s Crazy’ rapper took to social media microblog Twitter to make this known.

Although Wale did not reveal the title of the record and date for the release, it is expected to be out soon than later.

It also comes barely two (2) weeks to Sarkodie’s ‘Black Love’ virtual concert.

Baba Folarin x @sarkodie soon come 🇬🇭 🇳🇬 — Wale (@Wale) August 1, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

