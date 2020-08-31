Bobrisky wins Hearts with “Angelic” Birthday Photos

Bobrisky’s “angelic’ 28th birthday photos seem to have gone down well with netizens as the Nigerian marks her special day today.

Real name Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, the Instagram star dons a white, skimpy dress with a touch of feathers of an angel.

In one, the Nigerian tr@nsgender holds a flower, stands on a mounted staircase while a huge love-carved green grass booths from behind.

These awesome birthday photos has in effect earned Bobrisky some degree of positive energy from followers or netizens.

A lot of best wishes have poured in direction of the brand influencer.

In a related development Bobrisky has confirmed grabbing a new Mercedez Benz AMG GLE 43.

Checks reveal the SUV costs at least $55,000.

Check Bobrisky‘s 28th birthday photos out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

