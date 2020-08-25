Emotional Record Label Owner — Zylofon Music signee Tiisha jabs Bullet, Perhaps

Tiisha has had a dig at Rufftown Records boss Bullet, perhaps, moments after the latter alleged his uncle Yaw has died today as a result of his locked-up funds at Menzgold.

‘Emotional record label owner’ and two laughing emojis are what the Zylofon Music signee Tiisha used to describe him.

The ‘6.30’ crooner also added that he “unintelligently don’t know” the case is currently before the court of law.

She also added that his allegation is fake because he can’t show everyone the alleged, late uncle’s face and autopsy report in the tribute.

It is actually dumb and very misleading to point to the cause of fake uncle Yaw’s death in the public domain, when you can’t show us his face in tribute and autopsy report. #BeSerious #RIPFakeuncleYaw😂😂#EmotionalRecordLabelBoss😂😂😂 — Tiisha (@Tiishabentil) August 25, 2020

Since last week, Tiisha and Rufftown Records‘ Wendy Shay have been throwing shades at each other on social media microblog Twitter.

Bullet is yet to respond to this jab from Zylofon Music act.

Tiisha was unveiled as the new addition to the record label which has rapper Obibini in June 2020.

This was realised at a special unveiling and Zylofon Music re-launching event which was graced by some of its former label members.

They were reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy, and gospel diva Joyce Blessing.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.