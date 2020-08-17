Maali lights up GMB 2020 Tourism Night with Superb Performance

Upper west Region’s Maali was the star performer when the GMB 2020 tourism night was staged on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

It was an eviction-free night, however, the eleven (11) contestants of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful and fans were informed after their performances.

These beautiful contestants educated and entertained cherished viewers on tourism in their respective regions of Ghana.

The Ghana Dance Ensemble opened the show with a dance performance before music duo Keche mounted stage to perform.

The tourism night follows few weeks of enthralling performances from all the contestants.

Upper West Region’s Maali emerged as the Star Performer of the Night, while Most Innovative/Creative contestant went to Northern Region’s Zuzu.

The remaining contestants include Adjoa, Naa, Kafui, Afriyie, Maali, and Ofosua. Others are Achiaa, Abena, Asaa, Talata, and Zuzu.

In the next weeks, they will compete for the car, cash, and crown as GMB 2020.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.