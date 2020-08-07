Medikal Confirms Fella Makafui’s Pregnancy in Latest Video

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has confirmed that Fella Makafui is pregnant.

The AMG Business act has affirmed this in his latest music video titled ‘Odo’.

In the video, the Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur is seen flaunting her baby bump, in scenes along the beach.

During their marriage ceremony, Fella Makafui fainted, however, she mentioned in a later communique that she intentionally staged it.

Critics however, argued that her assertion is false and it could be that she is pregnant (at the time).

Although it is not known when the music video ‘Odo‘ was filmed, it brings to end, all the pregnancy rumors.

In the video, Fella Makafui is seen wearing a long, white bodycon dress, which helps to lay bare, her protruding baby bump.

It has been exactly five (5) months since her marriage with his husband Medikal.

Currently, it is not known whether she has given birth yet or not.

This is due to the fact that the two (2) have kept their personal or family affair on the low.

The child, when he or she is born will be the first prince of the MediFella Kingdom.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

