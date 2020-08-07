VIDEO PREMIERE: Freda Rhymz – Saucy ft. Sista Afia

Freda Rhymz has released the music video to her latest song ‘Saucy’ which features Sista Afia.

The visuals was directed by Mickey Johnson of PicPlus Films for the Young Mission Entertainment act.

The video features some party scenes and brings to life, some fine choreography.

Enjoy ‘Saucy’ by Freda Rhymz below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

