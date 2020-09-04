DOWNLOAD: Wendy Shay – Haters in Tears ft Shatta Wale (prod by Paris Beatz

Singer Wendy Shay drops a new song ‘Haters in Tears’ (HIT) which features Shatta Wale.

The song from the Rufftown Records act was produced by Paris Beatz.

Download and enjoy ‘Haters in Tears’ by Wendy Shay featuring Shatta Wale below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

