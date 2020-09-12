Efia Odo deletes Viral ‘Papa No’ Video with Mum, Others from her Instagram Account

Efia Odo has deleted the viral ‘Papa No’ video with her mother from her Instagram account after criticisms by netizens.

The Ghanaian socialite, real name Andrea Owusu has also deleted almost all her content on the social media photoblog.

In the ‘papa no’ video, her mother was heard asking her daughter to go in for sugar daddy who will give her more money.

However, the actress has left just three (3) of these contents she uploaded still active on her page.

These include a snippet to rapper Kwesi Arthur‘s ‘Live from 233’ music video.

Kwesi Arthur is one of the Ghanaian music acts that Efia Odo loves and it is not surprising that his work is also part of the active contents on her page.

Checks on Efia Odo‘s Twitter account reveals the said ‘papa no’ viral video with her mother is still available.

Efia Odo is one of the few high-spirited personalities in Ghana’s entertainment space.

Her recent outburst with comedian DKB over how industrious Ghana’s showbiz space has got many admonishing them to calm down.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

