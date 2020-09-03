Joyce Blessing was Dating a Gym Instructor — Jullie Jay-Kanz

Joyce Blessing’s former publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz has stated that the gospel musician was dating a gym instructor.

According to her, this is one of the many disgraceful acts of the gospel singer preceding her breakup with husband Dave-Joy.

Jullie Jay-Kanz made this known after breaking her long silence, since the issue broke up about four (4) months ago.

The blogger who also runs Hello-Gh noted that she lived with Joyce Blessing and her husband after they moved to their own home.

She added that, one evening, the ‘I Swerve You’ hitmaker stormed her room to accuse her of feeding her [Joyce] maid with her amorous relationship with the alleged gym instructor.

According to Jullie Jay-Kanz, everyone in the house already knew about Joyce Blessing‘s love life with the gym instructor, but she [Joyce] didn’t know about that.

She added that the maid is a friend to the gym instructor’s girlfriend so the maid had every information about their escapade from her.

Jullie mentions that as a result, Joyce had to pour her anger on her and her husband Dave Joy, stating that they betrayed her.

These revelations comes a day after Joyce Blessing stated in a video that she is being denied access to her original social media accounts.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

