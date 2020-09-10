Scores Rush for Beer as Truck Kills One in Tema Motorway Accident — VIDEO

Motorists and residents have rushed for beer after a tailor truck got involved in an accident on the Tema motorway.

The accident happened during the early hours of Thursday and it came after the brakes of the Tema-bound truck failed.

According to eye witnesses, When the accident occurred, other cars crashed into it

One (1) person was eventually killed and four (4) injuries were recorded from the accident.

The deceased is identified as a bus conductor who was knocked down by a mini truck that had its driver lose control.

This unfortunate incident occurred at the area just before the toll booth.

The truck was carrying crates of Club Beer.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

