Benedicta Gafah drops More Photos to Prove her Curves are Natural

Benedicta Gafah has released another photo of her curvy figure to affirm that it is all natural.

Days ago, the actress and TV host dropped a photo of herself at the gym to show her natural curve.

This comes after she was earlier chastized by netizens for wearing a fake hip-pad.

In the new photo, the former Zylofon Media act is seen at the gym ad she flaunts her curves.

Checks reveal, BenedictaGafah‘s curves, are all natural and totally far away from the assertion that she wears hip-pad.

In one of the photos, wraps her arms around blogger GhKwaku; in the other, she squats.

Check actress Benedicta Gafah‘s all natural curves out!





