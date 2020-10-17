Benedicta Gafah shoots Down Hip Pad Allegation – SEE PHOTO

Benedicta Gafah, one of the few curvy Ghanaian celebrities has over the years been tag as someone who wears hip pad.

The actress and TV host has tried as much as possible to refute these allegations.

However, it has always fallen at the blind side of her naysayers.

It is worth noting that in June 2019, Benedicta Gafah was humiliated by social media users for wearing what looks like fake hips.

A latest gym photo shared by the ‘Bohye’ actress proved she has a natural shape and does not “hire lawyer” to cover things up.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, Benedicta Gafah dons a two-piece casual gym suit.

She flaunts her curves in those pants and it shows she is wearing no hip pad, as has overly been asserted by some netizens.

Check the latest phot of Benedicta Gafah out:

