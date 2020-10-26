DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Top Gyallis Day (prod. by PAQ)

Shatta Wale drops ‘Top Gyallis Day’, a new dancehall jam for the youth.

This song comes after Shattabration and a bit of a surprise to his fans.

Download / stream and enjoy ‘Top Gyallis Day’ by Shatta Wale below:

Key Info about Song

Artiste Name: Shatta Wale

Song Title: Top Gyallis Day

Producer: PAQ

Date Released: 26th October 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments