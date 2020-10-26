DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Top Gyallis Day (prod. by PAQ)
Shatta Wale drops ‘Top Gyallis Day’, a new dancehall jam for the youth.
This song comes after Shattabration and a bit of a surprise to his fans.
Download / stream and enjoy ‘Top Gyallis Day’ by Shatta Wale below:
Key Info about Song
Artiste Name: Shatta Wale
Song Title: Top Gyallis Day
Producer: PAQ
Date Released: 26th October 2020
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.