EXO’s Baekhyun mocks Allegations Raised by a Supposed ‘friend’ of Him and Chanyeol

On October 30, EXO’s Baekhyun took to Twitter to respond with a cryptic jab against ongoing allegations raised by a supposed “friend”, directed toward fellow member Chanyeol.

Previously, a netizen who claimed that she was a “friend” of Chanyeol made a lengthy SNS post mocking Chanyeol‘s character. This netizen claimed that she was also a “friend” of the alleged “ex-girlfriend” who raised controversial allegations against Chanyeol earlier this week, and stated that Chanyeol was “getting payback” for his past wrongdoings (against the “ex-girlfriend”).

In addition, the netizen wrote that she was originally introduced to Chanyeol by EXO‘s Baekhyun, mentioning that Baekhyun supposedly frowns on Chanyeol‘s life choices.

Then, in a recent Twitter post, Baekhyun was seen indirectly calling out this netizen in a short tweet which read, “No but really… who is this acquaintance of mine? (Aha there’s a mosquito, smack) This little critter~~ Ah, shake shake.”

What do you think of Baekhyun‘s response?

Source: allkpop.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.