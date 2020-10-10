Ghana Police is Trending for All the Positive Reasons Today | Here’s Why

The Ghana Police Service is trending on Twitter today, and it is all for the positive reasons.

Mostly, Ghanaian citizens and some expats especially Nigerians complain about how some personnel of the Service sometimes act towards them.

These actions and inactions have centered on the likes of bribery, lackadaisical attitude, etc.

However, a tweet by a Nigerian Twitter user on Saturday afternoon has changed the narrative totally.

According to the user Adedoyin Debbie, the first time she was in Ghana, at about 2am, the car she was in git stopped by the Ghana Police.

The driver was politely asked questions, woke her up because she was asleep, a move she says it was effected to ascertain whether she was kidnapped or not.

Read the unabridged version of her tweet below:

No jokes, the first time I saw Ghana Police and they stopped us on our way back to our Airbnb apartment around 2am, they were so polite.

I was asleep and the Police woke me up to be sure that I wasn’t kidnapped or something, after he confirmed he let us go. I felt safe in Ghana.

Ms Adedoyin‘s comment comes against the backdrop of the widespread ‘EndSARS and EndSARSNOW‘ protests currently underway in Nigeria.

Her tweet actually compares the level of work between the Ghana Police Service and Nigeria Police Force, particularly its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This Twitter thread has also had a number of positive tweets from Ghanaian users who also feel despite all the odds, the Ghana Police Service is also doing a very diligent work.

