Ghanaian Girlfriend! Zlatan Ibile wants to Taste Ghana Jollof

Zlatan Ibile is currently in Ghana on a working visit and he has yearned for a Ghanaian girlfriend.

The Nigerian musician has been with Sarkodie and number of Ghanaian musicians since his touching base earlier this week.

Zlatan Ibile has called on his fans to prepare for a new single he is set to release soon.

However, it looks like all is not right for the ‘Shomo‘ crooner as he says he does not like Ghana anymore.

According to Zlatan Ibile, this is because he has not had a Ghanaian girlfriend despite coming down to the country.

He said: “I don’t like Ghana🇬🇭 only because I’m yet to have a Ghanaian girlfriend 🙄.”

Zlatan Ibile shared this message together with photos from the Sarkcess Writing Camp which had the likes of Michael Blackson, and Sarkodie.

