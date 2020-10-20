Kwesi Arthur represents Ghana on BET Hip-hop Awards 2020 Cypher

Kwesi Arthur is Ghana’s representative on the BET hip-hop Awards 2020 Cypher.

The Ghanaian rapper follows the footsteps of rapper Sarkodie who also represented the motherland on the 2019 edition.

Kwesi Arthur shares the platform with seven (7) other rappers on the African continent.

These rappers include Cage One, Suspect 95, Élisabeth Ventura, Rosa Ree, OMG Oumy Gueye, Ginger Trill, and King Kaka (Rabbit).

Kwesi Arthur who is the reigning VGMA 2020 ‘Best Rapper’ is expected to bring on the heat.

The BET Africa Hip-hop Cyphers 2020 will be aired during the BET Hip-hop Awards 2020 event on 28th October, 2020.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments