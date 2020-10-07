Man Dies after Heavy Downpour in Kakasunanka

A man has died following a heavy downpour in Kakasunanka and its environs in the Kpone-Katamanso district.

The heavy downpour occurred in the area on Tuesday night through to the wee hours of Wednesday.

The body of the man Yaw Asante, popularly known as ‘Mahyeda Abodam’ was found in a gutter at Kakasunanka No. 1 on Wednesday morning.

PlugTimes.com understands the man hails from Offinso-Boaman in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to Angel 102.9 FM, all efforts to get into his family members have proved futile.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

