Qualified Presidential Candidates for 2020 Ghana General Elections

Twelve (12) presidential aspirants or candidates have been cleared, ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Monday, October 19, 2020 published the list.

This means that five (5), out of the seventeen (17) who initially applied were disqualified.

Among those who qualified include the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, biggest opposition party leader John Dramani Mahama, GFP’s Akua Donkor, and Independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.

Check the full list of presidential candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

# NAME OF CANDIDATE PARTY 1 Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo NPP 2 John Dramani Mahama NDC 3 Ivor Kobina Greenstreet CPP 4 Brigitte Akosua Dzorgbenuku PPP 5 David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera PNC 6 Henry Herbert Lartey GCPP 7 Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings NDP 8 Hassan Ayariga APC 9 Christian Kwabena Andrews GUM 10 Akua Donkor GFP 11 Percival Kofi Akpaloo LPG 12 Alfred Kwame Asiedua Walker Ind’ent

