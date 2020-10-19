Qualified Presidential Candidates for 2020 Ghana General Elections

News

Twelve (12) presidential aspirants or candidates have been cleared, ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Monday, October 19, 2020 published the list.

This means that five (5), out of the seventeen (17) who initially applied were disqualified.

Among those who qualified include the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, biggest opposition party leader John Dramani Mahama, GFP’s Akua Donkor, and Independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.

Check the full list of presidential candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

#NAME OF CANDIDATEPARTY
1Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-AddoNPP
2John Dramani MahamaNDC
3Ivor Kobina GreenstreetCPP
4Brigitte Akosua DzorgbenukuPPP
5David Asibi Ayindenaba ApaseraPNC
6Henry Herbert LarteyGCPP
7Nana Konadu Agyeman RawlingsNDP
8Hassan AyarigaAPC
9Christian Kwabena AndrewsGUM
10Akua DonkorGFP
11Percival Kofi AkpalooLPG
12Alfred Kwame Asiedua WalkerInd’ent

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

