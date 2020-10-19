News
Qualified Presidential Candidates for 2020 Ghana General Elections
Twelve (12) presidential aspirants or candidates have been cleared, ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.
The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Monday, October 19, 2020 published the list.
This means that five (5), out of the seventeen (17) who initially applied were disqualified.
Among those who qualified include the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, biggest opposition party leader John Dramani Mahama, GFP’s Akua Donkor, and Independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.
Check the full list of presidential candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Ghana General Elections.
|#
|NAME OF CANDIDATE
|PARTY
|1
|Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
|NPP
|2
|John Dramani Mahama
|NDC
|3
|Ivor Kobina Greenstreet
|CPP
|4
|Brigitte Akosua Dzorgbenuku
|PPP
|5
|David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera
|PNC
|6
|Henry Herbert Lartey
|GCPP
|7
|Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
|NDP
|8
|Hassan Ayariga
|APC
|9
|Christian Kwabena Andrews
|GUM
|10
|Akua Donkor
|GFP
|11
|Percival Kofi Akpaloo
|LPG
|12
|Alfred Kwame Asiedua Walker
|Ind’ent
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
