VIDEO PREMIERE Bisa Kdei Sika Gyakie

Bisa Kdei drops the official music video to his single ‘Sika’ which features Gyakie.

The song Sika, (the twi word for Money) is a love ballad, reminding us that, although life may be easy with money at hand, love is what keeps us grounded

Bisa Kdei sings to his love that, once he is financially stable, she will want for nothing, but for now, he appreciates that their love is enough

His butterfly sweet vocals and intentional lyrics perfectly blend with traditional highlife instrument

The song features budding musician, Gyakie, daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong

Gyakie adds a sultry depth, making Sika a beautiful and authentic duet that takes us back and reminds us that Ghana’s original sound is timeless

