WATCH! Hajia Bintu Causes Stir with Curves Again in Latest Video

Hajia Bintu has created a stir on social media once again, with her curves, in the latest video she has shared.

The Ghanaian TikTok star is seen shaking her curvy figure from the backside as she dances to a song.

This comes, not long after Hajia Bintu trended for sharing a similar video while dancing to a song from Mr. Drew.

Check Hajia Bintu out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

