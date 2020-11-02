Bosom P-Yung Falls off Stage During Performance — VIDEO
Bosom P-Yung has fallen off stage during one of his recent performances.
In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ is seen performing to a very elated fans at a mini event.
During his performance, Bosom P-Yung is seen falling of stage, together with the whole crew.
Checks by your authoritative entertainment news source reveals the stage was small, as well as ill-mounted, as a result it could not contain everyone on it, at the moment.
PlugTimes.com understands the unfortunate incident happened over the weekend in Asankragwa, a town in the Amenfi West Municipal of the Western Region.
Check Bosom P-Yung‘s fall out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
