Bosom P-Yung Falls off Stage During Performance — VIDEO

Bosom P-Yung has fallen off stage during one of his recent performances.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ is seen performing to a very elated fans at a mini event.

During his performance, Bosom P-Yung is seen falling of stage, together with the whole crew.

Checks by your authoritative entertainment news source reveals the stage was small, as well as ill-mounted, as a result it could not contain everyone on it, at the moment.

PlugTimes.com understands the unfortunate incident happened over the weekend in Asankragwa, a town in the Amenfi West Municipal of the Western Region.

Check Bosom P-Yung‘s fall out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

