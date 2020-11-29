Semenhyia and Lyte Return to TV3 Mentor 2020 | Kweku Bany Shines

Semenhyia and Lyte have today [Sunday], November 29, 2020 returned to the TV3 Mentor 2020 reality TV show.

Their return comes a week after the power for fans to vote two evicted contestants back into the competition was activated.

It was the reggae night edition on the music reality show and both returning contestants — Semenhyia and Lyte fitted in so well, thanks to their superfine renditions.

Lyte who was first to perform stated that “it feels good” to be back on the platform. For Semenhyia, he mentioned that “he is back for his stage.”

The judges were extremely impressed with their respective performance.

In effect, the two joined Ayeyi, Abyna Morgan, Kweku Bany, Sena Vocals, Netty, Xnaiq and Hyndu for the night’s showdown.

There was no eviction during the night which saw Kweku Bany win the ‘Star Performer of the Night’ for the second time in the competition.

This brings the current number of contestants to nine (9).

MzVee graced the night with a beautiful performance.

Revered reggae stat Rocky Dawuni joined regular judges Bessa Simons, Appietus, Edem, and Adina as a guest judge.

It was hosted by Nana Kwadwo Addo and MzGee.

To power your favourite contestant(s) to win TV3 Mentor 2020, vote via SMS *713*13# and follow the prompts.

TV3 Mentor is powered by TV3 and airs every Sunday at 8.00pm prompt.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.