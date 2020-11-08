Shatta Wale meets Kennedy Agyapong on his ‘Kumerica’ Trip

Shatta Wale is currently in Kumasi for his Kumerica Invasion project and he has met Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician is seen in still images and video sighted by PlugTimes.com having quite a warmth moment with the lawmaker.

In Kumasi, Shatta Wale has shot videos with some acts in teh city.

They include King Paluta, and Ypee.

Check them out!







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

