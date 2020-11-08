Entertainment

Shatta Wale meets Kennedy Agyapong on his ‘Kumerica’ Trip

PlugTimes.com November 8, 2020
Shatta Wale Kennedy Agyapong meet kumasi

Shatta Wale is currently in Kumasi for his Kumerica Invasion project and he has met Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician is seen in still images and video sighted by PlugTimes.com having quite a warmth moment with the lawmaker.

In Kumasi, Shatta Wale has shot videos with some acts in teh city.

They include King Paluta, and Ypee.

Shatta Wale meets Kennedy Agyapong kumasi
Shatta Wale meets Kennedy Agyapong kumasi
Shatta Wale meets Kennedy Agyapong kumasi

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

