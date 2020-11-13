Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: S3fa – Playa Wendy Shay

PlugTimes.com November 13, 2020
S3fa Sefa Playa music video wendy shay

S3fa (Sefa) drops the official music video to ‘Playa’, a masterpiece she features singer Wendy Shay.

The visuals features a cameo role from actor James Gardiner.

There is also props classic props in the video directed by Junie Annan for the Black Avenue Muzik act.

Stream / enjoy ‘Playa’ music video by Sefa below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close