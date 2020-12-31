DOWNLOAD: Wendy Shay – Pray For The World (prod. by MOG Beatz)

EntertainmentMusic Plug!

Wendy Shay drops ‘Pray For The World’, her last song for 2020 which is also a tribute to the late Ebony Reigns.

The song by the Rufftown Records act talks about hope for the world through prayers and being there for one another.

The song was produced by MOG Beatz.

Stream / download ‘Pray For The World’ by Wendy Shay below:

