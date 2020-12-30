Fameye has visited Antoa, a town in Ashanti region which is the home to the river god or deity Antoa Nyamaa.

This comes in the wake of his former label boss Ogidi Brown‘s statement that he will end Fameye’s life if he fails to pay him his $50,000 damages.

On Tuesday, Ogidi Brown shared another video of the Antoa township signboard across his social media pages.

Today, Fameye has also set foot in Antoa igniting yet-another dramatic development.

Although Fameye, is in the town, it is not known whether the musician visited to the Antoa shrine.

Yesterday, he released a song titled ‘Pay Me’ which features Lord Paper.

Ogidi Brown is also set to reply Fameye with a new song ‘3nɛ Nipa’ on New Year’s Eve.

Fameye visits Antoa following threats from Ogidi Brown. PS: this matter?!😅 Posted by PlugTimes.com on Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments