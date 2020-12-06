Ghana Barbecue Association marks Members Day 2020

It was a day of fire, food, friendship, and fun when the Ghana Barbecue Association (GBQA) held its Members Day 2020 event.

The event witnessed a number of GBQA members as well as invited guests of various professions on Friday, December 4, 2020.

There was enough to eat and drink as pitmasters and bartenders treated guests to some fine meat, plantain, and drinkables.

The Accra Tourism Information Centre was the side of attraction to patrons.

Speaking at the function, the president of the Ghana Barbecue Association (GBQA), Mr. Prosper Kumi noted that its an association which embraces all while entreating everyone to become an ambassador.

“It is simply meeting to eat something, have fun, and relax. We all work in different categories and you will realise that its always work and no recreation. So this association has come to see to this,” he reiterated,

It comes a little over two (2) months after its networking event was held.

The Ghana Barbecue Association seeks to serve as a national platform to promote the Barbecue industry, which eventually will create jobs for the youth and boost the local economy. The association is affiliated member of the WBQA.

For more information about the association, visit www.ghana-bbqa.com, email: info@ghana-bbqa.com or contact 024-725 0492 / 055-559 0076.

