Ghana Elections 2020: John Dumelo loses to Lydia Alhassan in Ayawaso West Wuogon

John Dumelo has lost the Ayawaso West Wuogon race to Hon. Lydia Alhassan.

The contest in this constituency has been one of he most keenly contested one between the two major political parties.

The astute Ghanaian entertainer who run on the ticket of the opposition NDC polled 37,778 votes to the incumbent’s 39,851 votes.

In percentage terms, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan had 51.34% and John Setor Dumelo had 48.66%.

Although John Dumelo is being trolled across social media, he performed remarkably well owing to the fact that the NDC lost over 10,000 votes to the NPP in the 2016 polls of the same constituency.

It is also John Dumelo‘s first attempt and he only lost to the incumbent 2,073 votes.

In the Parliamentary, PNC polled 160 votes, whereas the Independent candidate polled 108 votes.

In the Presidential race, the NPP had 39,962 to the NDC’s 39,709 votes. GUM polled 322, CPP: 137, GFP: 41, GCPP: 11, APC: 14, LPG: 18, PNC: 19, PPP: 91, NDP: 26, and Independent: 26.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

