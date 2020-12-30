Safina Haroun Turns Heads with Latest Photo
Safina Haroun has attracted ‘traffic’ as regards the latest photo she has shared.
In the photo available to PlugTimes.com, the Ghanaian actress is seen sitting on a bed while she rocks her 2-piece dress.
She also holds a red pillow which matches her bed.
Safina Haroun wears a very beautiful smile in the photo and has received a number of positive reactions on her page.
Check the photo of actress Safina Haroun out;
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
