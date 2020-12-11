VIDEO PREMIERE: D-Black x Nina Ricchie – Energy ft. Fameye

The visuals to D-Black and Nina Ricchie’s ‘Energy’ song which features singer Fameye has been released.

Set at the beautiful locus of the Maaha Beach Resort in Axim, the music video features some aesthetic party scenes.

There is a cameo appearance by blogger Kobby Kyei.

‘Energy’ music video was shot and directed by Kwame Nyarko for Black Avenue Muzik.

Stream and enjoy ‘Energy’ music video by D-Black and Nina Ricchie below:

