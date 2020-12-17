WATCH LIVE: NDC Protesters Storm Electoral Commission Headquarters

Some members of the opposition NDC have stormed the headquarters of the Electoral Commission of Ghana s the protest against the 2020 Election results continues.

Watch the live pictures from the protest below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.