D-Black’s Tropical Fiesta! What Happened at Maaha Beach stays on PlugTimes.com
The fun-packed Tropical Fiesta hosted by D-Black happened inside the Maaha Beach Resort over the weekend.
It was a 4-day, 3-night of exciting activities including club party, pool party and many more.
Mark on Yaa Jackson’s Skin creates Plastic Surgery Rumors — SEE PHOTOS
The likes of Michael Blackson, Nhyiraba Kojo, WestAfricanDoll, S3fa, Nina Ricchie graced the Tropical Fiesta.
Check out the shots from the performances, parties, and more below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.