Entertainment

D-Black’s Tropical Fiesta! What Happened at Maaha Beach stays on PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com January 13, 2021

The fun-packed Tropical Fiesta hosted by D-Black happened inside the Maaha Beach Resort over the weekend.

It was a 4-day, 3-night of exciting activities including club party, pool party and many more.

Mark on Yaa Jackson’s Skin creates Plastic Surgery Rumors — SEE PHOTOS

The likes of Michael Blackson, Nhyiraba Kojo, WestAfricanDoll, S3fa, Nina Ricchie graced the Tropical Fiesta.

Check out the shots from the performances, parties, and more below:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close