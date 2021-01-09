Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Ghana U-17 vs Nigeria U-17 (WAFU Zone B)

January 9, 2021
Ghana Black Starlets WAFU U-17 2021

You are watching the WAFU Zone B AFCON Tournament (U-17) match between Black Starlets of Ghana and Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

The match is coming your way from the Stade de Kegue in Togo.

Enjoy the live streaming below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

