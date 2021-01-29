VIDEO from Wisa Greid and Bellaa Tee’s Marriage Ceremony

Musician Wisa Greid has tied the knot with girlfriend Bellaa Tee in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Accra.

Real name Eugene Nii Amon Ashie, the marriage ceremony with Annabell Nyamekye Twum was attended by close friends and family of the couple.

It took place at the Coastal Estates on the Spintex Road on Thursday, January 18, 2021.

The beautiful ceremony was graced with performances from the likes of S3fa and Captan.

Check the sights and sounds from Wisa Greid and Bellaa Tee‘s wedding below:

