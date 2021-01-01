Entertainment

WATCH LIVE: UTV Day with the Stars

PlugTimes.com January 1, 2021
You are watching the live broadcast of 2021 edition of UTV Day With The Stars.

The likes of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, DKB, Mr Drew, Becca are entertaining viewers.

Enjoy the UTV Day with the Stars below:

