Wendy Shay Unfollows Everyone on Instagram

Wendy Shay has unfollowed everyone on Instagram including Rufftown Records boss and manager Bullet.

This action a day after Delay revealed that she was unfollowed by Wendy Shay after she criticised her new looks.

The ‘Pray For The World’ crooner has unfollowed her labelmate Kiki Marley.

This has also left her 2.1 million Instagram followers wondering what the problem is.

Checks on Wendy Shay‘s Twitter account however reveals she is still following the 24 account on the social media microblog.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

