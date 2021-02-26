Afro Dance B-boy Workshop Tour set for Ghana’s Independence Day

Dance remains a significant art in the Ghana’s creative industry, however, recognition, needed respect, and investment is limited.

It is in this light that U-Dance Arts International, a US-based entertainment company collaborates with the Allo Dance Academy for the Afro Dance B-boy Workshop Tour in Ghana.

It is a day-long workshop and it will be headlined by two (2) of Ghana’s finest choreographers including Bboy Lyricx and The Boy Perbi.

This is set to take place at the Rattray Park located at Ahodwo-Danyame in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

The Afro Dance B-boy Workshop Tour will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 between 2pm to 4pm.

Prospective participants are entreated to pay GHc15 only for this workshop.

The workshop which will also celebrate Ghana’s independence day 2021 forms part of U-Dance Arts International, USA’s journey in supporting international artistes.

“We chose to start in Africa because of the rich dance culture that has grown in popularity worldwide — it is time for those artistes in the region to shine. We have direct connections to dancers in Ghana. So here we are,” the company stated.

U Dance Arts International, USA is an independent entertainment U.S. based company that has been created by passionate dance enthusiast who has noticed the need for a support system for dance artist.

UDAI mission to ensure dancers are respected and are acknowledged as professional artist. We are dedicated to offer opportunities for dancers to learn, network, promote their brand and develop a skill set to advance in their professional dance careers.

To sponsor the Afro Dance B-boy Workshop Tour, contact 001(646) 543-33-16 now.

