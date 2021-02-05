Melanin Popping! Princess Shyngle drops First Photos after Marriage

Latest wife in town Princess Shyngle has released photos for the first time since her marriage with Gibou Bala-Gaye.

Mrs Bala-Gaye in the photo sighted by PlugTimes‘ Yaw Plug sees her rock her usual flawless melanin skin.

Princess Shyngle also dons a black one-piece dress and a black hair to match.

READ ALSO: Photos Show Princess Shyngle is Back with a Bang

She lies on her back while she raises her right leg, getting the eyeballs on her sleek pair of heels.

Check Princess Shyngle out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments