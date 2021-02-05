Entertainment

Melanin Popping! Princess Shyngle drops First Photos after Marriage

PlugTimes.com February 5, 2021
Latest wife in town Princess Shyngle has released photos for the first time since her marriage with Gibou Bala-Gaye.

Mrs Bala-Gaye in the photo sighted by PlugTimesYaw Plug sees her rock her usual flawless melanin skin.

Princess Shyngle also dons a black one-piece dress and a black hair to match.

She lies on her back while she raises her right leg, getting the eyeballs on her sleek pair of heels.

Check Princess Shyngle out:

