Sean Paul praises Stonebwoy for Paying Homage to Authentic Dancehall

Jamaican musician Sean Paul has heaped praise on Stonebwoy for continually paying homage to Jamaica’s authentic dancehall.

The ‘Temperature‘ crooner makes this pronouncement in an IG Live session with DJ4eign.

According to Sean Paul, he rates Stonebwoy higher because he is one of the few who do dancehall, opens up about it and goes to Jamaica for production.

He mentions that is one reason that makes him love the BHIM Nation president.

He said “You know what I rate about him [Stonebwoy] too? There’s not a lot of people that do dancehall and say that they do dancehall. They also don’t come to Jamaica for the production.”

“I really respect that about him, he know that what we developed here is authentic. He comes through and I really respect that,” he added.

Sean Paul also revealed that Stonebwoy is the only musician outside Jamaica who is featured on his next project.

In 2018, Stonebwoy featured Sean Paul on his hit song ‘Most Original’.

