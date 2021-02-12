Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Lifts Ban On Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Board has lifted the ban imposed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It comes after a ban was imposed in 2019 as a result of a brawl caused by the two (2) artistes during the 20th edition of the VGMA.
The lift of the VGMA ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy has been ade known in a statement signed by the Board Chairman.
Part of the statement reads: “the Board agree to admit them back o the scheme, hoping that such altercations that bring the scheme into disrepute, do not occur in future events.
Read the full statement below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
