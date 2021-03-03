3 Music Awards 2021 (Main Event) – WATCH LIVE

PlugTimes.com March 27, 2021
watch live 3 music awards streaming

This is the 3 Music Awards 2021 live streaming, where outstanding Ghanaian musicians are being honoured for their exemplary works.

Watch the live broadcast of the 4th 3 Music Awards which comes your way from Accra.

Enjoy all the breathtaking performances, presentations, and personalities at the prestigious music awards in Ghana.

In the fullness of time, Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor return as the hosts (live pictures soon):

The annual 3 Music Awards is powered by the 3 Music Network led by Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

