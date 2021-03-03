3 Music Awards 2021 Winners (LIVE UPDATES)
The 3 Music Awards 2021 winners are being announced at a beautiful ceremony in Accra.
Check out the live updates as the winners of the 4th edition of the music award scheme are being announced.
Check the full list of winners out:
FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Diana Hamilton
RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Eno Barony
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR
Medikal
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Aroma
DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR
Empress Gifty
PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Sarkodie – Black Love Virtual Concert
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
MOG
AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
Davido
NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR
Malcom Nuna
EP OF THE YEAR
Blue – KiDi
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Sobolo – Stonebwoy
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR
Comot – Worlasi
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.