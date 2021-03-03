3 Music Awards 2021 Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

PlugTimes.com March 27, 2021
The 3 Music Awards 2021 winners are being announced at a beautiful ceremony in Accra.

Check out the live updates as the winners of the 4th edition of the music award scheme are being announced.

Check the full list of winners out:

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Diana Hamilton

RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Eno Barony

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR
Medikal

DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Aroma

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR
Empress Gifty

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Sarkodie – Black Love Virtual Concert

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
MOG

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
Davido

NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR
Malcom Nuna

EP OF THE YEAR
Blue – KiDi

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Sobolo – Stonebwoy

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR
Comot – Worlasi

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

