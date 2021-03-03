3 Music Awards 2021 Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

The 3 Music Awards 2021 winners are being announced at a beautiful ceremony in Accra.

Check out the live updates as the winners of the 4th edition of the music award scheme are being announced.

Check the full list of winners out:

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Medikal

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Empress Gifty

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie – Black Love Virtual Concert

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOG

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido

NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR

Malcom Nuna

EP OF THE YEAR

Blue – KiDi

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Sobolo – Stonebwoy

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

Comot – Worlasi

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

