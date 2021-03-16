Abena Korkor exposes Giovani Caleb for Sleeping with Her and Lying about It on Delay Show

Nana Abena Korkor Addo has lashed out at her colleague Giovani Caleb for sleeping with her and lying about it on the Delay Show.

Abena Korkor made this known in Instagram posts [by text and video] on Tuesday.

According to the Founder of Psychosocial Africa, Giovani Caleb lied, as regards, her escapade with him, during his interview with Delay, that was aired about three (3) weeks.

During the interview, Delay quizzed Giovani Caleb, about Abena Korkor‘s October 2017 list of men she claims slept with her.

Giovani Caleb, shot down the claims, stating although he knew her then, he neither went out with her nor knew her house.

Abena Korkor also added that she will not comment further on questions related to the list she released a little over 3 years ago.

Read her post below:

I hope you get more honest interviews. I never lied about anyone neither did I make up stories. Unfortunately, I have relapses sometimes and I talk about sexual relationships. Most of you men knew. But since you enjoy vaginas more than people’s mental health and emotional health, our business might always end in public.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo is the co-host of TV3’s “Lady’s Circle” show whereas Giovani Caleb is the host of the station’s “Date Rush” and 3 FM’s Drive Shows.

