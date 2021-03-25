I’m Married to My Cousin and its Not Wrong — Ras Mubarak

Ghanaian lawmaker Ras Mubarak has revealed that he has married his cousin.

According to the MP for Kumbungu, as a Dagomba, it is not wrong to marry his own cousin.

The politician made this known in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on the Starr Chat show on Accra-based Starr 103.5 FM on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Abeiku Santana become First Male Radio Personality to Hit 1 Million Instagram Followers

This revelation also comes after he shot down marital abuse allegations from his former wife Rasheeda Adams.

Following the divorce from Rasheeda, he married Huseina Mubarak, who is also the daughter of MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak [Ras Mubarak’s uncle].

Quizzed whether that is not an ince$t, he said no, and there is no big deal with it.

His second wife is an Algerian biochemist.

Watch the interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.